Getting ready! Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) shared her birth plan for baby No. 2 in a new YouTube video.

“I’m torn because with all this COVID stuff, which I totally understand why, but it’s just hard because my mom’s not going to be able to be there and my sisters aren’t going to be able to be at my birth,” the 22-year-old shared in a video posted on Sunday, July 19, while packing her hospital bags.

“It’s just going to be Austin [Forsyth] and I, but hopefully maybe we can get a room with a window and maybe they can come see her through the window,” Joy continued. “That would be really special if they can at least see her the day she was born because my parents have always been there for me and Austin’s parents, so we will see how that works out.”

Joy-Anna and Austin were thrilled to share their pregnancy news in March, especially after revealing they suffered a miscarriage in July 2019. During the season 11 premiere of Counting On, the parents reflected on the moment they learned the tragic news.

“Austin and I decided we wanted to go in for our 20-week ultrasound to find out the gender … and [the doctor] was going to tell us the gender and she was like, ‘I don’t hear a heartbeat’ and she was like, ‘See, there’s your baby’s heart’ and no heartbeat,” Joy said on the July 7 episode. Austin chimed in, adding, “At that moment, you’re like ‘Is this really happening? Something must be wrong.’ It’s pretty hard.”

After losing their daughter, whom they named Annabell Elise, they laid her to rest in Fort Rock and planted a tree next to her headstone to “watch her grow.”

Although they went through such a traumatic experience, they can’t wait to welcome their rainbow baby. Since sharing they were expecting again, the couple revealed they are having a girl and Joy’s due date is in August. Austin and Joy are also parents to their son, Gideon, whom they welcomed in 2018. We can’t wait to watch him be the best big brother.