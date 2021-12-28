Back to school. Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) let followers inside her family’s homeschooling routine after their holiday celebrations and revealed their goals for the next year.

“We normally sing the alphabet song, say our numbers, shapes and colors,” Joy-Anna, 24, shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, December 27, along with a video of her children, son Gideon, 3, and 16-month-old daughter Evelyn. “Nothing too exciting, but just getting them [familiar] with it!”

Gideon, as the eldest, had a grip on the ABCs in the video, but Evie looked as though she would rather color as she picked up a container of crayons before her mother reminded her, “We’re doing school.”

Joy-Anna — Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar‘s ninth child — also showed fans the colorful educational boards she uses for her children, along with Evie’s favorite, helpful flashcards depicting common images, such as “road” and “orange.”

“Gideon learned his shapes really quickly,” Joy-Anna, who shares her two children with husband Austin Forsyth, wrote. The 3-year-old expertly rattled off the different shapes as he pointed at them.

Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

The former reality TV star also explained the family’s goals for 2022, which, she admits, she is already ready to get started.

“We’ve been talking a lot about goals for this next year, what our plans are,” she explained in her Instagram Stories. “Something we decided to do this next year is at the beginning of each month we’re going to talk about our goals for that month, and I think that’ll help us stay more motivated on our long-term goals as well.”

“I can not believe the new year is almost here, but I’m excited,” she added.

Recently, Joy-Anna and her family joined her siblings for a somewhat scaled-down Christmas, at least to a family that has 19 children and 22 grandchildren. Joy-Anna’s eldest sister, Jana Duggar, shared snippets of the family’s celebration on her Instagram video. While many siblings were present, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) were seemingly missing.

Also missing was convicted felon and eldest of Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle’s brood, Josh Duggar, who currently remains in solitary confinement as he awaits his sentencing trial after being found guilty for receiving and possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, some of those images were of minors under the age of 12.

His wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), was not present in Jana’s Christmas videos. Anna, 33, shares seven children with Josh, 33, all aged 12 and below.

Joy-Anna revealed she “agreed” with the ruling following Josh’s guilty verdict.

“We agree with the judicial system’s verdict, and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material,” Joy-Anna wrote at the time. She added she and her husband were “praying” for Anna and their children.