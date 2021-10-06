Joy-Anna Duggar Slammed for Saying She Homeschools Gideon '5 Minutes a Day'

Under fire. Joy-Anna Duggar is being slammed for saying she homeschools her son, Gideon Forsyth, for just “five minutes a day.”

“I am about to do school with Gideon,” the Counting On alum, 23, revealed via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 5. “I normally try and do like five minutes a day. It doesn’t always happen, but just to get the numbers, the letters, the colors ingrained in his head. I feel like a little bit consistently works better than longer periods of time every so often.”

She added, “I have this little fun schoolbook that I found for him that has numbers and letters and stuff in it. So anyway! That’s our morning.”

“Homeschooling for a whole five minutes per day??” one reddit user questioned, while another wrote, “This s–t is bananas.”

However, several users came to the mom of two’s defense. “He’s still learning through play 99.9 percent of the time,” one user claimed. “Puzzles and letters and words and colors etc. Five minutes of sit down to learn time is more than some 3.5-year-olds get.” Another agreed, writing, “He is only 3. She could do 0 minutes and it would be fine. Five mins is plenty for that age!” A third, meanwhile, chimed in, “Joy’s kids aren’t even school age yet. He’s 3, he doesn’t need any direct instruction at his age.”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram (2)

This isn’t the first time Joy, who shares Gideon, 3, and Evelyn, 14 months, with husband Austin Forsyth, has been the subject of criticism. Weeks after giving birth to her daughter in August 2020, Joy clapped back at a hater who wondered if she was “pregnant again.”

“Oh God she’s not pregnant again … ” the troll wrote under several gorgeous shots of the TLC personality and Austin. In response, Joy, who suffered a miscarriage before conceiving Evelyn, bluntly replied, “I have a 9-week-old.”

In the same thread, the reality TV mom responded to someone else who pointed out that her wedding band was missing.

“My fingers were swollen during pregnancy, and I haven’t put my wedding band back on,” Joy-Anna clarified.

In other words? Don’t mess with Joy-Anna … or she’ll mess with you!