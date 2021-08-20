Counting On’s Joy-Anna Duggar Has Grown Up Before Our Eyes: See Her Transformation

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) has grown up in front of our eyes since her family’s first reality show, 17 Kids and Counting, premiered on TLC in 2008.

Fans watched her evolve from a young girl into a married woman and now a mom of two over the years. Joy-Anna tied the knot with husband Austin Forsyth at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, at the age of 19 in May 2017. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, to enjoy a romantic honeymoon.

By August 2017, Austin and Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy with baby No. 1. They went on to welcome son Gideon later in February 2018.

“Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment!” the reality star gushed to People after the arrival of their bouncing baby boy. “God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Longtime fans of the Duggars might already know that Joy-Anna and Austin were friends way before taking their relationship to the next level. The lovebirds first met when his family moved to Arkansas and began attending the same church as the Duggars, and of course, the rest is history.

The Counting On alums have since become a family of four, having welcomed their daughter, Evelyn Mae, in August 2020. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the mom of two gushed at the time. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived.”

With four years of marriage under their belts, Joy-Anna and Austin appear to be going stronger than ever, and they have a big project in the works.

“Our RV remodel … We bought this 2001 Freightliner Fleetwood, Bounder, Class A, Motorhome a few months back and were finally starting on the renovation!” the TV personality announced on August 18, 2021. “We plan to replace all of the flooring, paint the cabinets and walls, update the hardware and convert our closet into a bunk room for the kids. Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road!”

The Forsyth family clearly has some fun on the horizon!

Scroll through their gallery below to see Joy-Anna’s transformation.