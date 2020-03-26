Look at that bump! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) shared a new pregnancy photo on Thursday, March 26. The Counting On star revealed she’s officially 19 weeks along with the rainbow baby she and Austin Forsyth are expecting in August 2020.

Fans were glad to see the Duggar daughter is doing well, especially after her last pregnancy ended in a tragic miscarriage in July 2019. “19 weeks and beyond beautiful!!!” one commenter wrote on the post. “You look great, Joy,” added another with a hugging emoji and a heart-eyes face. “So happy for your little family. ❣️” A third added, “You will soon be holding that beautiful rainbow baby in your arms. August is just around the corner. Stay home, stay well.”

Many Counting On viewers added that they’re praying for the star and her family, especially in light of the fact that Joy, 22, was 20 weeks along with daughter Annabell Elise when she and Austin, 26, discovered they’d lost the baby. In her announcement vlog, the expectant mother opened up about how she feels being pregnant again less than a year later. Though their future daughter is a blessing, the feelings that come along with the news are a mixed bag.

“I’m not actually as scared as I thought I was gonna be after miscarrying at 20 weeks,” the TLC star told her followers after she first took a pregnancy test. “I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I really am not. I’m excited.” As time passed — and the couple experienced some complications with the pregnancy — those emotions changed a little.

“Going through all of this again after going through it with Annabell … It’s been a very difficult few weeks,” the mom confessed after finding out it could be a “molar pregnancy” and, therefore, not viable. Soon enough, however, the parents got good news from their doctor. “It’s such a relief,” Austin shared in the vlog. “The last, I don’t know, month? We’ve just been really unsure if it was going to be a viable pregnancy or not. It’s just like a huge load lifted off our shoulders knowing that the test came back good.”

The mom seems to be in good spirits as her pregnancy progresses this time around, though. On Instagram, she shared in her bumpdate that she has “so much love” — and we know fans are sending even more her way.