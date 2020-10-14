Who needs a gym? Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) enjoyed her first “postpartum run” after welcoming daughter Evelyn with husband Austin Forsyth in August.

The Counting On star was joined by their 2-year-old son, Gideon, as they stepped out together on Tuesday, October 13. “Perfect weather for it!” Joy-Anna, 22, gushed alongside the photo showing their sneakers and workout attire.

Courtesy Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

“We got up and had breakfast and now, it’s snack time,” she said in a post-exercise clip on her Instagram Stories. Joy-Anna let Gideon lend a helping hand as they whipped up a banana and peanut butter smoothie, mixing in some vanilla extract, honey and milk. The TLC alum’s son later gave the seal of approval after sipping on their tasty treat.

Earlier this week, the TV personality shared new photos of her family of four smiling as they posed outdoors. “Pictures are something I cherish. They help me remember what life was like and they remind me to cherish every moment because time passes too quickly. I love, love, LOVE these photos and how they captured our personalities!” Joy-Anna wrote.

“Love these pics!!!!” Joseph and Kendra Duggar replied. “Stunning!” John David and Abbie Duggar also commented on the snaps.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum treated fans to the precious images after responding to one social media user who worried she was going to let go of her daughter in another photo following their visit to church on October 4.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

“Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her [though],” the mom of two responded.

Joy-Anna and her husband, 26, have gone through so much together in recent years. They welcomed their first child, Gideon, in February 2018, and later conceived another baby girl, Annabell Elise, who sadly died. Joy suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant in June 2019, only to discover she was expecting again.

“It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but, when I do look back, I am so thankful for how far we’ve come … how God has given us more joy, peace [and] healing than I ever thought we would have again,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2020, two months before the arrival of Evelyn.

Now that Evelyn is here, Joy-Anna is making the most of her new routine with her beautiful brood!