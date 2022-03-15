TMI! Fans are calling out Josiah Duggar after he revealed he “practiced” kissing on his hand before marrying Lauren Swanson.

“I was thinking, ‘You know what? I wonder what it feels like.’ So I practiced on my hand,” he divulged in a throwback Counting On clip that resurfaced on Reddit on Monday, March 14. “I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side probably,” he explained. “I mean, you can’t kiss a tree and expect to, you know, see what it’s gonna feel like for her.”

“And so, if you kiss on your hand, you can feel, ‘Okay, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever,” the dad of one, 25, continued. “And kind of thinking from that perspective. You got to — you got to think about it.”

In the comments, fans blasted the Arkansas native for his “odd” behavior. “Oh, sweet Jesus, why did I listen to this?” one user asked. “I’m getting way too old to handle this amount of cringe. So gross … ” A second, meanwhile, wrote, “Me: Cringing from the dimwit. Also me: kissing the back of my hand, to see if he has a point.”

The couple said “I do” seven months earlier than fans expected in June 2018 after just five months of courting.

Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram

The ceremony was officiated by Lauren’s father, Dwain Swanson, and Lauren’s sisters-in-law Jana Duggar and Anna Duggar helped to make the bridesmaids’ dresses. Guests were treated to cupcakes, a candy bar and a strawberry shortcake, heart-shaped wedding cake at the reception.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

By November 2019, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Bella Milagro. One year earlier, Josiah and Lauren, 22, suffered a devastating miscarriage. When they announced their second pregnancy in May, the Duggars also took the opportunity to reveal the name they picked out for baby No. 1.

“We are so excited to announce that baby No. 2 is on the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” they shared. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember ([with a] balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

The religious pair abided by strict family rules that meant no sex before marriage. During the courtship phase, the couple is not permitted to be alone together or have solo conversations. There is also a strict ban on touching. However, once they progress to an engagement, most are allowed to hold hands and engage in brief side hugs.