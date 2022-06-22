Still processing. Anna Duggar is “still coming to grips” with her husband Josh Duggar’s prison sentence, an insider exclusively tells In Touch, especially since he will be “going away for so long.”

“The kids will be fine for a little while, but then they’ll start asking a million questions,” the source adds. “It’s a lot to deal with, but she’s strong and determined.”

The insider also reveals how Anna, who is set to celebrate her 34th birthday on June 23, is dealing with the situation. “Anna is relying on her faith to face the challenges ahead,” the source explains. “Hopefully, she’ll have a pleasant birthday, but she never makes it about herself.”

Additionally, the source says Anna has continued to have a close relationship with Josh’s family. “Anna’s family, the Kellers, have rallied around her, but she’s still close to the Duggars too,” the insider says. “She hasn’t turned her back on her in-laws.”

The Arkansas native is standing by Josh, 34, after he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021. However, the latter charge was dropped during his sentencing hearing.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son will have to serve 20 years of probation when he’s released. He isn’t allowed unsupervised visitation with his kids and he won’t be given access to a computer and won’t be able to view adult pornography.

The former 19 Kids and Counting stars share seven children. They welcomed their youngest baby, a girl named Madyson, one month before Josh’s trial began in November 2021.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace and later released on bail. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” according to a press release shared by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas at the time.

Another insider previously told In Touch that Anna is not considering leaving Josh to start a new life with someone else.

“She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” the source shared in May. “There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”