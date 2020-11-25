Counting On's Anna Duggar Claps Back at Fan Who Says 6 Kids Is Enough

Courtesy Anna Duggar/Instagram

Growing family! Counting On star Anna Duggar (née Keller) teased getting pregnant with baby No. 7 while clapping back at a fan who said six kids “is enough.”

“Many things are temporary, family is forever. Nothing can replace the precious time we spend with each other!” Anna, 32, captioned an Instagram photo of her brood on Tuesday, November 24. The reality star shares children Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 11 months, with husband Josh Duggar, 32.

“OK, [six] is enough LOL,” a fan responded to the snapshot that showed the family of eight smiling on a blanket while sitting outside.

However, Anna is the queen of clapping back and didn’t let the comment slide. “Well, we will have to wait and see,” she wrote back. “Right now, we are enjoying our [six] littles! As the 5th child in my family, I’m so glad my parents didn’t stop at [four].” The Florida native added a shrugging emoji.

This isn’t the first time Anna has commented on the possibility of baby No. 7. She responded to a fan who asked about the “rumor” she was going to get pregnant again in September.

“Nursing gives me a nice break between babies, so it will probably be a little while before that’s a possibility,” the reality mom responded via Instagram.

Anna married the eldest Duggar child in 2008, and their marriage was rocked by back-to-back public ordeals in 2015: Josh’s molestation scandal, which led to the cancelation of 19 Kids and Counting, and his alleged Ashley Madison cheating scandal.

Anna and Josh stayed together and kept a united front as the Arkansas native sought treatment at a faith-based rehab facility. The mom of six seemingly reflected on their hardships in 2019 while posting a tribute to her husband on their 11th wedding anniversary.

“11 years ago, before God, our family and friends we said, ‘I do!’ — and, my, how the past 11 years have flown by!” Anna wrote at the time. “The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through. Through it all, God’s kindness and grace has sustained us. I am thankful for the seven children He has given us together (five here/one in heaven/one due in Nov)! I love you so much, Joshua, and look forward to growing old together! (Gotta admit though … being young together is pretty fun too!)”

It looks like baby No. 7 could be in the cards for Anna and Josh!