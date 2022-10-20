Butting heads. Disgraced former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, are reportedly at odds over her rumored plan to move to Texas in order to be closer to his prison.

“He thinks he is going to beat his appeal and feels his wife’s move is unnecessary,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on Monday, October 17. “He tends to think they are going to reverse his case. Josh and Anna had a dispute on the phone, and Josh went two days without talking to her, which is big because he calls every day.”

Anna, 34, has been visiting her husband, 34, at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas, as much as possible but has seemed “tired, broken and worn out” during her visits, the outlet’s insider claimed, adding, “His actions appear to have really affected her.”

Just one week prior, In Touch confirmed that Joseph Duggar helped sell brother Josh and sister-in-law Anna’s real estate property in Bella Vista, Arkansas, for $455,370. The home was built on the property that was purchased by the couple’s business, Glasgow Drive LLC, in 2011 for $40,000 at the time.

Mega Agency

Anna and Josh share seven kids together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson.

Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by a jury in December 2021 in Arkansas. On May 25, the latter count was dropped at the TLC alum’s sentencing hearing. He was originally sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars, per the Bureau of Prisons, but his new release date is now scheduled for August 12, 2032, In Touch exclusively confirmed on July 1, which is slightly under 10 years.

During his time in jail, Anna and Josh are not allowed conjugal visits. They are only permitted “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the beginning and end of any visit. The former reality TV star is only allowed four hours of visits per month.

Although Anna is reportedly considering moving to Texas with their seven children, a source exclusively told In Touch that she is “working hard” to accept that her husband might not be in her life for the next several years.

“Anna doesn’t want to get her hopes up, and while he’ll always be the father of her children, she’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” the insider said. “As far as I know she still communicates with Josh, but in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith.”