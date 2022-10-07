Thinking ahead. Anna Duggar is “coming to terms” with husband Josh Duggar‘s prison sentence after he was found guilty on child pornography charges, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Anna doesn’t want to get her hopes up and while he’ll always be the father of her children, she’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” the insider continues. “As far as I know she still communicates with Josh, but in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith.”

Anna, 34, is “working hard” to accept that Josh, 34, may not be part of her life in the years to come, the source adds.

Josh and Anna tied the knot in 2008, and share kids Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Madyson, Michael, Mason and Meredith.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury in December 2021. The latter charge was dropped in Josh’s favor during a sentencing on May 25, 2022.

Mega Agency

He was originally sentenced to serve nearly 13 years behind bars, according to the Bureau of Prisons. However, Josh’s release date is now scheduled for August 12, 2032, In Touch exclusively learned in June 2022. The new date means that the former TLC star will spend a little more than 10 years in prison.

During his time in prison, Josh is not allowed conjugal visits with Anna. The only physical contact the couple is allowed to have is “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the start and end of any of their visits, which are limited to only four hours per month.

Another source exclusively shared an update with In Touch about how Anna is holding up as Josh serves his sentence and explained her absence from social media. “Anna wants nothing more than to check out and forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children,” the insider said in October. “She just wants to move on. That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore. It stresses her out.”

They went on to note that the “added emotional strain” of Josh’s attorneys appealing his case is “something Anna doesn’t want to deal with.”

“Of course, she prayed that Josh was wrongly convicted, that he had changed his ways and was innocent, but he was found guilty, sentenced and she accepted it,” the source said. “That was a nightmare for her. It’s been very difficult for her and while the appeals may be necessary, for her, it just feels like it’s dragging this nightmare on.”