Working with family. Joseph Duggar helped sell his brother Josh Duggar and sister-in-law Anna Duggar’s real estate property flip, In Touch can confirm.

Joseph, 27, recently sold a home in Bella Vista, Arkansas, for $455,370. The house was built on property that was purchased by Josh and Anna’s company, Glasglow Drive LLC, in 2011 for $40,000.

The home boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while it spans 2,118 square feet and sits on a 0.35 acre lot.

According to blogger Without A Crystal Ball, it appears that Jason Duggar and his company built the home.

The sale comes as Josh, 34, serves his 12.5-year prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

Mega Agency

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury in December 2021. The latter charge was dropped at the former TLC star’s sentencing hearing on May 25.

Josh was originally sentenced to serve nearly 13 years behind bars, according to the Bureau of Prisons. However, his release date is now scheduled for August 12, 2032. The changed date means that he’ll spend a little more than 10 years in prison, In Touch exclusively learned in June.

On September 8, the former 19 Kids and Counting star asked the court for more time to file his appeal, In Touch confirmed at the time.

His team requested three extra weeks due to the complex nature of the case, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. “Given the length of the transcript arising out of this criminal jury trial and the complexity of the possible issues on appeal, Duggar respectfully requests an additional 21 days within which to file his opening brief,” the documents read.

The legal team eventually filed an appeal on October 3.

As Josh remains in prison, a source exclusively told In Touch that Anna, 34, is “coming to terms” with her husband’s sentence.

“Anna doesn’t want to get her hopes up and while he’ll always be the father of her children, she’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” the insider shared. “As far as I know she still communicates with Josh, but in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith.”

They added that she is “working hard” to accept that Josh may not be part of her life in the years to come, the source adds.

Josh and Anna got married in 2008, and share kids Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Madyson, Michael, Mason and Meredith.