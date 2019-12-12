She’s over it. Jordyn Woods spoke out after she seemingly posted a shady message about “haters” — which fans thought was meant for Khloé Kardashian. “An apple a day keeps the haters away … or sum [sic] like that,” the 22-year-old captioned a photo of herself eating an apple. However, Jordy cleared the air once and for all.

“I just got home from doing press, and I realize y’all arms must be really, really tired from reaching,” she said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 11. “Like, I can’t even eat an apple in peace. Let me tell you something — I don’t do subliminals, I do general statements, and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, I am going to say it to them or not at all.” The makeup designer continued to explain she very much wants to be excused from this narrative. “If y’all are tired of this, I am exhausted,” she admitted. “Let’s move on, it’s love. It’s all good.”

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

On the December 9 episode of Red Table Talk, the brunette beauty took a lie detector test about her night with Khloé’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in February, and it was revealed she did not have sexual intercourse with the 28-year-old athlete. One day later, the 35-year-old KUWTK starlet posted a cryptic message. “Liars are always ready to take oaths,” the quote read on her Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time the ladies were involved in some drama, either. On December 5, the E! personality wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories about the Life of Kylie alum and made it clear why she decided to call her out. “The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking, ‘Why don’t I keep the same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has hurt ever hurt me,” the Revenge Body host began, referring to the time where Tristan cheated on Khloé with Jordyn in February. “For some reason, people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. Men, friends, family, work associates … anyone who played a role in my pain. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Ultimately, KoKo is ready to move on with her life, too. “My life won’t be consumed with hate,” she said. “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days, but my good days are so much better than my bad ones. We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy, and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

After the reality starlet mentioned Jordyn in her post, fans thought the actress clapped back but that was far from the truth. “Not every quote that is posted in a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed toward one person in general,” Jordy admitted. “I deal with a lot of different s—t daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.”

Hopefully, this feud is over — once and for all.