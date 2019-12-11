Sending a message, Khloé Kardashian? The KUWTK starlet posted a quote that seemingly hinted at Jordyn Woods — one day after the results from her lie detector test about her night with Tristan Thompson was revealed on Red Table Talk. “Liars are always ready to take oaths,” the 35-year-old uploaded onto her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 10.

On December 9, the 22-year-old model revealed what actually went down between her and Khloé’s baby daddy, 28, after they hooked up in February. “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Shon Thurman, a certified polygraphist, asked Jordy. “No,” she replied. Two hours later, Shon explained the results. “Jordyn, I thought you did a fantastic job, and you definitely passed, and I believe you were being truthful on the test,” he said.

“She passed with flying colors,” Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, said. The actress’ mom also took a minute to compliment Jordyn. “I am real proud she did that,” Adrienne Banfield-Norris gushed. “What I am so happy about or proud of Jordyn is that she was able to take something that could have been disastrous, you know, because this could have destroyed her reputation and her career. She didn’t allow that to happen.”

Before the Life of Kylie alum spilled her secrets, she explained why she wanted to be honest with her fans. “I just want everyone to know that I am telling the truth, and that is the most important part of the story to me is the truth,” she admitted.

This isn’t the first time the Good American designer shared a cryptic message about Jordyn, either. Just hours after it was announced that the makeup designer would be on the Facebook series again, Khloé posted a note, which read, “One month left and 2019 has taught me that anyone can switch up on you no matter the bond or history you have with that person.”

The NBA star and the brunette beauty hung out in Santa Monica earlier this year, where they “were into each other, cuddling and holding hands,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. Shortly afterward, Jordyn went on Jada’s show to tell her side of the story and how she never meant to hurt the Revenge Body host. Although she fessed up to kissing Tristan, she said there was no “tongue,” and it was “without passion.”

Despite the E! personality calling out Jordyn in a lengthy post on December 5, KoKo made it clear she wants to move past the drama. “My life won’t be consumed with hate,” the blonde babe wrote. “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days, but my good days are so much better than my bad ones. We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy, and I’m tired of carrying all that weight around.”

2020 is the fresh start Khloé and Jordyn need!