Jon Gosselin is now representing himself in his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin after dropping his legal team, In Touch can confirm.

The father of eight, 44, who shares kids twins Mady and Cara in addition to sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel with his former spouse, 46, filed court docs in Pennsylvania to make the change on November 23, 2021.

Court docs show a “certificate of service withdrawal/entry of appearance upon [plaintiff].”

Kate and Jon have been at odds since they divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. They famously debuted on TV in their reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

The DJ currently has full custody of Hannah and Collin and they live in the Keystone State, while Kate now lives in North Carolina with the remainder of their kids, aside from Mady and Cara, both 21, who are residing in New York as they attend different colleges. Mady goes to Syracuse and Cara is enrolled in Fordham University.

Kate relocated over the summer after In Touch confirmed she sold her Pennsylvania home in February 2021, having since appeared in a back-to-school video posted by Mady during their shopping trip in North Carolina in August.

During a solo appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on November 8, Jon spilled rare details about his strained relationship with his eldest kids and confessed that he hopes time will help them get back on good terms.

“I haven’t talked to my twins in eight years,” he shared in an update. “I text them every single year. And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”

“[Hannah] feels a little bit slighted from what things have transpired,” Jon said of his daughter’s association with the other kids. “I know she misses Leah and Alexis. She’s been snubbed by her brothers, so I don’t know what’s going on with that.”

The former TV personality also noted that he’s trying his best to remain out of any sibling drama. “I don’t have the phone numbers of Leah and them,” he explained. “I don’t want that to break down the relationship between Hannah and her siblings.”

