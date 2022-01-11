Business or pleasure? Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin revealed he’s heading down to Florida this week after his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, resurfaced as she adjusts to normal life in North Carolina.

“Looking forward to [Miami] this week,” Jon, 44, shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, January 10.

It appears that the former reality TV star turned DJ is visiting the party locale to perform a set alongside The International DJ Casper (a.k.a. Joseph Wright), based on a post shared by Jon on January 8. The dates listed are January 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Jon Gosselin/Instagram

The post comes just days after his ex-wife, 46, was photographed while running errands in her now-home state of North Carolina. The former pair share eight children — twins Mady and Cara, 21, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, 17.

Jon has custody of Hannah and Collin, while the Kate Plus 8 star has custody of the remaining sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah. Their twins, Mady and Cara, are currently attending different colleges in New York State, Syracuse University and Fordham University, respectfully. While on break from school, they stay with their mother in North Carolina.

Kate, who has not appeared on television since 2019, relocated from Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, and has since been working as a nurse. Prior to becoming a household name, the matriarch was a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

The former couple continue to be locked in a tumultuous custody battle over their children since their divorce in 2009 after ten years of marriage. In December 2021, In Touch confirmed that Jon had dropped his legal team and planned to represent himself during their ongoing custody case.

“I haven’t talked to my twins in eight years,” Jon revealed during a candid interview on The Dr. Oz Show in November 2021. “I text them every single year. And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”

The IT technician is also not in contact with his other sextuplets.

During the interview, host Dr. Mehmet Oz asked Jon if Hannah missed her mother.

The former TLC personality replied, “No, I know that.”

“[Hannah] feels a little bit slighted from what things have transpired,” he said of his daughter’s association with the other kids. “I know she misses Leah and Alexis. She’s been snubbed by her brothers, so I don’t know what’s going on with that.”