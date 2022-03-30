Jon Gosselin gushed about how proud he is of his daughter Hannah Gosselin to begin her life as a student in college.

“I can’t believe 18 is around the corner. [surprised face emoji] [red heart emoji] #Prouddad,” Jon, 44, captioned a screenshot of an article detailing Hannah’s college plans via Instagram on Tuesday, March 29.

The father-daughter duo recently took a trip to visit the University of Miami, which is the school Hannah, 17, plans to attend in the fall. “Hannah has been talking nonstop about getting out of rural Pennsylvania and going to college in Florida,” a source told The Sun. “Hannah was even considering graduating early because she wants to start taking college courses and majoring in business.”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star has full custody of Hannah and her brother Collin, following a long custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin — which started in 2009 amid their divorce. Meanwhile Kate, 47, has custody of the other sextuplets: Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. The former couple’s eldest kids, twins Mady and Cara, are both 21 and live at their respective colleges but stay with their mother when visiting home from school.

While both Jon and Kate lived in Pennsylvania during their marriage and while their children were growing up, Kate sold her Pennsylvania residence in 2021 and now lives in North Carolina with four of her kids. Jon still resides in rural Pennsylvania with Hannah and Collin.

The estranged couple first met at a company picnic in 1997. Kate attended the event alongside her friend who worked at the same hotel as Jon, who had just returned from backpacking across Europe. The two got married two years later in June 1999, and eventually separated ten years later in December 2009.

Their reality show premiered on TLC in 2007 and ran for two seasons, until Kate filed for divorce at the end of the second season in June 2009. Rumors began to swirl that it was because of Jon’s infidelity, but Jon has since denied the rumors.

The show was rebranded to Kate Plus 8 and ran for six seasons until 2017.