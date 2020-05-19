Courtesy Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Whoops! Jon Gosselin “made” Collin Gosselin set his Instagram to private after a Mother’s Day post the teenager wrote had fans talking. In a new interview, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star reveals what exactly went down behind the scenes after he realized his son publicly snubbed mom Kate Gosselin as he shared a tribute to his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

“He didn’t realize his account was public,” Jon, 43, told ET. “He wrote a message to Colleen and then … [Colleen’s son] Jordan showed it to me, and I was like, ‘Uhh, hold on a second.’” When he checked who could see the post, he realized it was accessible to everyone. “I was like, ‘Dude … You gotta make that private.’”

Courtesy Colleen Conrad/Instagram

The father of eight revealed Collin, 16, was kind of “embarrassed” his heartfelt message had been seen by strangers all over. In the post, the teenager praised his “awesome mother figure” for being a “guiding light” who “is one of [his] best friends and always has [his] back, the one who always shares that laugh [at] the humor only [they] get.” The sentiment was beyond sweet — but it was his silence about Kate, 45, that sent fans into a frenzy.

Though Collin attempted to fix his faux pas by limiting who can see his future posts, don’t expect any other kind of apology. An insider close to the Gosselins tells In Touch Kate and her estranged son “have no relationship at this point.” Though it’s not clear what the future holds for the pair, the sextuplet “isn’t trying to repair” their bond — and neither is his mom.

Jon may be “slowly but surely” trying to rebuild his connections with his six children who don’t live with him, but Kate is legally prevented from reaching out to Collin. “[She] has a no-contact with him,” the former DJ revealed during a February episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “There was a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him and I ended up with [custody].”

That “whole bunch of stuff” likely refers to the father’s claims his son was “wrongly institutionalized” by his mother. “She, Kate, institutionalized him without a diagnosis,” he said on The Dr. Oz Show in November 2019. “Just because he was a difficult child, does not mean he had to be sent away. It took me two years to find him.”

Thankfully, the father and son were reunited in December 2018, and both seem to be thriving. Collin’s Instagram may now be private, but we’re still expecting a gushing Father’s Day post when the holiday rolls around.