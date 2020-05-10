Snubbed? Collin Gosselin gushed over dad Jon Gosselin‘s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, in honor of Mother’s Day — but the teen did not share a tribute to his biological mother, Kate Gosselin.

“Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think ‘mother’ can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” Collin, 16, started his message on Sunday, May 10. “Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

He continued, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!! [red heart emojis].”

On top of Mother’s Day, Collin also celebrated his birthday as he and his siblings Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aaden turned 16 years old on May 10. Even though Kate, 45, was seemingly left out of her son’s tribute, she shared a birthday message to her sextuplets on their special day.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re [six] of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! [laughing with tears emojis],” the former reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

Collin and Kate have seemingly been estranged ever since a custody battle between the blonde beauty and her ex-husband, Jon. After their divorce in 2009, Kate had primary custody of their eight children — including 19-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara. Jon, 43, had been open about his estrangement from his children due to their custody arrangement in the past.

In September 2018, he was awarded custody of Hannah. Jon gained custody of Collin that December, immediately after the teen left a “special needs” facility where he had lived for almost three years. In 2015, Kate revealed she enrolled Collin in a program where he would “learn certain strategies to help him deal with things.”

Just weeks after Collin moved in with Jon, the DJ denied his ex-wife’s claims. “He is not on any spectrum or [has] special needs,” Jon wrote on Instagram at the time.

Collin and Hannah now live with their dad full-time. As for the rest of the kids, Jon exclusively revealed to In Touch in December 2019 they are old enough to decide for themselves. “Custody’s really up to the kids. And now I don’t have a gag so I can talk about it,” he said. “It’s supposed to be up to them. If Hannah really wants to go, I just drop her off or Kate comes to pick her up or whatever. I can’t control that. And that’s the way it should be.”