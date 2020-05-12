Second thoughts? Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum Collin Gosselin set his Instagram to private after he seemingly threw shade at mother Kate Gosselin. The 16-year-old also turned off the comments on his Mother’s Day post, which praised father Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and left out the 45-year-old reality star.

“Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think ‘mother’ can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” Collin wrote in the caption of a selfie of him and his father’s longtime love on Sunday, May 10. “Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

He continued to praise Colleen for being his “guiding light” and called her an “awesome mother figure.” The teen even said she is “irreplaceable.”

Collin and Kate appear to have a strained relationship ever since she sent him away to a school for children with special needs in 2015. Despite Collin staying there for three years, Jon has denied that his son is “on any spectrum or [has] special needs.” Jon was awarded custody of Collin in December 2018. They have lived together ever since he was released from the facility.

Jon revealed Collin has “no-contact” with his mother on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast in February. “There was a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” the former reality star said. In addition to having sole custody of Collin, he was also awarded custody of daughter Hannah in September 2018. He revealed “there could be more [kids] to come [live with him],” during the podcast, as well.

Although all eight children were in Kate’s care following their 2009 divorce, today only six of their children —Mady, Cara, both 19, and Alexis, Leah, Aaden and Joel, all 16 — still reside with her.

We hope Collin and Kate can eventually work out their differences and make amends.