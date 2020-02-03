He’s opening up about their family dynamic. Jon Gosselin alleges that his ex-wife Kate Gosselin has a “no-contact” order with her estranged son, Collin, while appearing on a brand new episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. During the candid interview on February 3, the reality star-turned-DJ reveals that Collin’s separation from Kate may be more than just a preference.

“I’ve been going to court for 12 years, so it’s not an easy battle,” Jon, 42, says on the podcast, noting how he had shared custody of their eight kids, before losing it along the way. As far as how he gained primary custody of Hannah, Jon claims that he went through 9 attorneys and spent an estimated $1.3 million in court to make it happen.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

“And then I got sole custody of Collin. Kate has a no-contact with him, so there was a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him and I ended up with two. There could be more that come, so, I have no idea. But, I mean, it’s a long battle,” he explains. It sounds like he’s still holding out hope that more of his children may eventually choose to live with him instead of his ex.

The TLC alum says he refuses to “give up” the fight for his kids, no matter what happens. Luckily, Jon claims things are starting to improve between him and Kate, 44, now that the kids are getting older.

“So what my attorneys and hers decided is custody is left up to my children, so if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it’s up to them,” the Pennsylvania native states.

Courtesy Kate Gosselin/Instagram

In case Jon and Kate can’t come to an agreement over their children, they have been turning to a third party in the form of a guardian ad litem, which is a person appointed by the court in order to decide what is best for the kids. It’s “changed everything,” he shares. “If there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the guardian ad litem.”

During a previous interview with DailyMailTV, Jon discussed how Kate sent Collin to a special needs institution in Philadelphia for three years, claiming their son was never diagnosed with any medical conditions other than common ADHD. As a result, Collin was allegedly left with PTSD and a strained relationship with his mom.

Back in October 2019, the father of eight also said that Collin and Hannah “probably” wouldn’t see their mother over the holidays because things were very “volatile” at the time. “You’d think it would end one day but it doesn’t, it’s just over and over again,” Jon told In Touch exclusively, before revealing that he’s got high hopes for a brighter future.

The youngest kids will be turning 18 in 2022, so the custody battle will finally come to an end.