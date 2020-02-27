Love is in the air! John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Grace Duggar (née Burnett), shared a sweet message thanking “Aunt Jana” for watching their daughter, Grace Annette, while they enjoyed a romantic date night for two.

The lovebirds posted a cute new photo of themselves on Wednesday, February 26, and expressed how grateful they were to have a “special evening out.”

Jana, 30, also took to social media with precious new snaps from when she spent quality time with their bundle of joy. In the first pic, she was planting a kiss on Grace, and the second showed her smiling as her niece adorably yawned. “Her parents think I come over to hang out with them,” the Counting On star captioned the photos with a winking emoji.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

Family friend Carlin Bates replied, “Awwe!” and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) added, “Best Auntie!”

“I’m sure you love all of your nieces and nephews, this one has a VERY special place in your heart,” one of her followers also noted, referencing how she and John David, 30, are fraternal twins.

John and his blushing bride, Abbie, welcomed their first child in January 2020, and they posted a heartwarming announcement revealing how over the moon they were to expand their brood. “I think our hearts have grown 10 sizes!” the couple wrote alongside the snap of their baby girl all bundled up with a pink bow on her head.

Courtesy John and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

“She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us,” the dynamic duo also told UsWeekly at the time. “It’s still surreal … but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

In February, the nurse opened up about her birthing experience on a new episode of the hit TLC show, revealing she was in labor for 36 hours in total. After the first 18 hours at home, John said her contractions were about 4-8 minutes apart. The pair later ventured to the hospital, where they ultimately met their darling baby girl for the first time.

Now they are embracing all of the incredible joys that come with parenthood!