Work it, girl! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) took to Instagram to show off her stylish outfit on Wednesday, January 29. The Counting On star, 26, made a fashion statement as she ran after daughter, Felicity.

While rocking a pair of skinny jeans and black block heel booties, the mom of one followed her toddler in the adorable video. She paired her look with an orange coat and wide brim hat.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar / Instagram

Although Jinger gushed over her daughter in the post, several fans praised her style. “Yess! We see the cutest little girl running by, but look at her stylish mother! The hat, boots, jacket … everything!” one user commented with a heart eye emoji. Another added, “Your outfit is so cute!” while a third chimed in, “Dang Jing, fashion queen!”

The Duggar women used to not be allowed to wear pants of any kind, but over the years Jinger has made her own fashion rules. After tying the knot to Jeremy Vuolo, she came out of her shell and added some pants to her wardrobe.

The ladies of the family explained in their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar, why their parents insisted the women to stay away from pants and exposed shoulders. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they said.

On the October 22 episode of Counting On, mom, Michelle Duggar, shared how she feels about her daughter sporting pants. “It’s OK that my kids may have different convictions than me,” Michelle, 53, said in an interview with Jinger. “I know that He’s leading them. And that’s the most important thing, is their walk, their relationship with God.”

She further explained why it was so important to her for her daughters to dress modestly and feminine. “I just dressed them in dresses and skirts as well. Being that that was my personal conviction. I think that part of it was more of, you know, mama’s the mama and I’m raising my girls to be modest and honor the Lord and how they represent themselves.” Now that Jinger is a married woman, we love how she is choosing to do her own thing.