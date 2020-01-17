She’s honed her sense of style over the years, and now Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is making a statement in a suit. On Thursday, January 16, the Counting On star stepped out at a conference with husband Jeremy Vuolo while looking both professional and feminine in a pantsuit paired with heels. Though the bottoms didn’t used to be allowed in the Duggar daughters’ wardrobe, she’s become a big fan of them over the years — and this girl’s always loved a fashion-forward pair of kicks.

The TLC star showed off the look on her Instagram Story as she posed with pals. “Oh, how I miss our Laredo church family,” Jinger, 26, captioned one of the shots. “So happy for this reunion.” Since leaving Texas, the newly-minted Angelenos have seen both her and her husband’s actual families plenty — but they haven’t gotten too many visits from their friends. It seems like the conference in Georgia was the perfect place to reunite.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

The photos also showed no hint of a baby bump, further shutting down the pregnancy speculation that Jeremy, 32, had a bit of fun with in December 2019. When a fan suspected that the mom of one might have another little one on the way, they took to the pastor’s Instagram comments to enquire further. “Are you expecting?” they wanted to know. But instead of waiting for his wife to speak up, the father tackled this question himself: “I’m not, but now I know I need to lay off the Christmas cookies,” he teased.

The baby No. 2 theories didn’t come from nowhere, though. For the first time in a while, there are no Duggars pregnant (at least, that we know of). After a bit of a baby boom meant that the family tree welcomed five new additions — six if you count cousin Amy King (née Duggar) — over the last year, there aren’t many of the older girls left who even could be expecting. With Jill Dillard (née Duggar) hinting that she could be using birth control and Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) likely still recovering from her tragic miscarriage, speculation has fallen mainly to Jinger. If fans are waiting for an announcement, though, it seems they’ll have to wait a little longer.