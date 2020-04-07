Called out! After sharing an adorable photo of her daughter, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) faced some serious backlash from fans. Commenters slammed the Counting On star for her uncovered wall outlets, pointing out how dangerous they could be for toddler Felicity.

“Cute! But cover the wall sockets, please!” one wrote after seeing the Instagram photo of Felicity, 20 months, pretending to talk on the phone. “My baby is 6 months [old], and I just bought plug covers,” another added on the April 1 post. A third told a story about a friend’s son getting injured after sticking house keys into a plug. “Cover those outlets!” they pleaded.

Though Jinger, 26, didn’t weigh in, her followers had her back. “I knew the wall plug comments were coming as soon as I saw the pic. Mind your business, [people],” one wrote. Others pointed out that the landline the toddler was using made it seem as if the family was staying in a hotel while the picture was taken. “She’s not going to carry wall socket covers and baby proof everywhere she goes,” they wrote. “Give this girl a damn break. 🙄”

Recently, the TLC star sparked another discussion among fans when what seemed to be an errant hashtag made its way into one of her posts. While encouraging her friends and fans to participate in mother-in-law Diana Vuolo’s musical challenge for her charitable organization in March, Jinger added the #healthyfitpregnancy hashtag to her post caption. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that it had nothing to do with the post and couldn’t help but speculate about whether baby No. 2 with Jeremy Vuolo was on the way.

When the pregnancy theories made headlines, the Duggar daughter seemingly responded by editing her post. But deleting the hashtag from her caption only seemed to fuel the rumors. “Jinger’s NOT pregnant. Please stop saying she is. Look up the Vuolos, and you’ll find out Jinger isn’t pregnant,” one fan wrote in the responses to the post. “People are asking because of the hashtag that was snuck in there,” another shot back. “And you’ll notice that hashtag is gone now,” a third chimed in. “Interesting,” a commenter noted with the thinking face emoji.