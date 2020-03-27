This daddy-daughter duo is looking good! Jeremy Vuolo and daughter Felicity stepped out in matching pairs of sneakers amid rumors the Counting On star is expecting baby No. 2 with wife Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar). The precious pair took a walk down to the mailbox as they showed off their fresh ‘fits.

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

Felicity, 20 months, has become something of a style star. The TLC toddler frequently rocks pants just like mom Jinger, 26. A love of cool shoes is also something the family has in common. After marrying Jeremy, 32, the Duggar daughter showed off her first pair of Air Jordans on her husband’s Instagram in 2017. By October 2019, the shoes had become a regular staple in the mom’s wardrobe. “It’s a J kinda day,” she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story as she donned the sneakers and jeans.

Think the couple will one day announce they’re expecting baby No. 2 with a new, even tinier pair of Jordans? That would be pretty adorable — and fans are definitely hoping for an announcement. The family’s followers started speculating that Jinger is pregnant again after the newly blonde beauty added the phrase “#healthyfitpregnancy” to a seemingly unrelated post on March 24. While participating in a musical challenge to raise money for mother-in-law Diana Vuolo’s nonprofit, she seemingly accidentally included the hashtag in her Instagram caption.

“[I’m] joining in on [the] @swan4kids_pa challenge to play ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,’” the mom captioned her post. “I’m challenging @janamduggar [and] @chad_erinpaine to do the same! 🤗 Would love for you all to join in as well! Post a video of yourself singing or playing, and tag @swan4kids_pa #healthyfitpregnancy. Challenge two others to do the same.”

The post got her followers talking. “Are you pregnant!? The hashtag you used …” one wrote in the comments of Jinger’s video. “Are you expecting, then? Congratulations!” a second added. Though the star edited her post on March 26 to remove the wayward hashtag, that decision sparked speculation of its own.

“Jinger’s NOT pregnant. Please stop saying she is. Look up the Vuolos, and you’ll find out Jinger isn’t pregnant,” one fan wrote. A second explained, “People are asking because of the hashtag that was snuck in there.” A third chimed in, “And you’ll notice that hashtag is gone now.” Posting a thinking face emoji, the second commenter called the edit “interesting” to see. Whether or not Felicity is getting a little brother or sister anytime soon, though, one thing is clear — this couple sure can make a cute kid.