At least he has a great sense of humor! Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has been the subject of tons of pregnancy rumors recently. So much that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, hilariously addressed the rumors claiming his wife is pregnant and expecting their second child. The pastor poked fun at the speculation in a now-deleted comment in response to a fan in the comments section of his Christmas Day post.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!” Jeremy, 32, captioned a portrait of the family of three, sitting in front of their Christmas tree. In the photo, the couple’s 17-month-old daughter, Felicity, looked adorable wearing a red and black buffalo print dress that matched her mama’s.

In the comments, a fan asked a question that was seemingly directed at Jinger. “Are you expecting?” the fan wrote. Jeremy took it upon himself to respond. “I’m not, but now I know I need to lay off the Christmas cookies,” he wrote back and added a confused face emoji. LOL!

Fans flooded the comments to react to Jer’s funny response. “Jinger, you look fantastic! No need to lay off the Christmas cookies. Pay no attention to comments like that,” one fan wrote. “You do NOT look like you’re expecting, but even if you did, that’d be just fine too. Eat some more cookies,” another fan commented.

Jinger, 26, first sparked pregnancy rumors on Thanksgiving. In the family’s holiday photo, fans thought they spotted a small and growing baby bump because of the way Jinger was posed to the side.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

To be fair, the composition of Jing and Jer’s Christmas photo seemed as though it could have been a pregnancy announcement because there was a balloon positioned right next to little Felicity. “I thought the balloon might be for a new little blessing coming your way!” one fan wrote. Another follower commented, “Merry Christmas 😍. The ballon on the end is throwing everyone off [Jinger] 😭😭😭. Like you were announcing a pregnancy LOL 😂😂😂😂😂.”

This isn’t the first time Jinger has faced pregnancy speculation. During an episode of her family’s hit TLC reality TV series, Counting On, that aired in November, Jinger shut down the show’s executive producer after he tried to catch her hinting at a possible pregnancy.

Ahead of the Vuolo family’s move to Los Angeles this past summer, Jinger explained her preference for wanting to live in a house instead of an apartment. “Growing up I always had a lot of land around. I loved running on it so it is growing to be a challenge to raise kids in an apartment,” she told executive producer Scott Enlow, who was off-camera during her confessional.

“Wait, you said ‘kids!’” he interrupted. “Kid,” Jinger corrected herself. “I’m not making an announcement. I’m just assuming if we have more kids while we’re out there. That was not an announcement by the way. Ugh, Scott!”