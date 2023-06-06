Showing support. Jill Duggar thanked her younger sister Jinger Duggar “for the love” after she supported her participation in Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentary in a new interview.

Jill, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 6, to share a screenshot of an interview Jinger, 29, did with People about the docuseries, which premiered on Friday, June 2.

The docuseries – which takes a deep dive into the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) – features Jill and their cousin Amy Duggar sharing their experiences with the controversial ​Christian organization.

Alongside a screenshot of the article, Jill tagged Jinger and thanked her for her support. “And yes. Acknowledging for yourself the actual harm in a group like that is the first step in finding your voice,” she wrote. “Secondly, realizing the degree to which people are still being harmed gives you courage to use your voice to help others.”

Jill’s caption was referencing Jinger’s explanation of why she chose to not participate in the docuseries.

“I was actually approached and asked to participate in the docuseries, but I thought that from my perspective, I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing,” the Hope We Hold author told the outlet. “So that’s why I wrote Becoming Free Indeed, was to share more of my journey out of IBLP’s teachings. I wanted to be able to share it in a way that was, like, God-honoring and hopefully sharing my story in a balanced way.”

In her 2023 book, Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger recalled her experience with IBPL – which Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their 19 kids to follow – and even called it “cult-like while promoting the memoir.

Six months after Jinger released Becoming Free Indeed, Jill revealed that she wrote her own book with her husband, Derick Dillard, and Craig Borlase.

Counting the Cost will include the “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting,” according to the book’s description on Simon and Schuster’s website.

Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jill thanked Jinger after fans noticed the younger Duggar sister hasn’t publicly commented on Jill’s upcoming book.

However, Jinger did speak to the People about Jill’’s participation in the docuseries. After explaining she “heard a little bit” about Shiny Happy People from Jill, she insists that her older sister is allowed to use “her voice” to share her experiences with IBLP in any way she sees fit.

“And I am excited to hear what she has to say, even in this documentary,” the Counting On alum added.