Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar “don’t want” their younger children to watch Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a Duggar family insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The source adds that it “might be impossible” for Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, to prevent their children from watching the docuseries, which takes a deep dive into the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

“There’s no way around it. You can stick your head in the sand, but it’s all anyone is talking about,” the insider continues. “Some refuse to watch it, while others watch it in secret.”

The documentary, which features Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, Amy Duggar and more sharing their experiences with the Christian organization, has had a negative impact on the Duggars.

“Their family dynamic is literally collapsing,” the source notes.

In addition to looking at the controversial organization founded by Bill Gothard, the documentary also touches on topics ranging from Jim Bob’s control of the family, Michelle’s alleged use of a “baby voice” and Jill feeling “obligated” to defend Josh Duggar amid his 2015 molestation scandal.

One day before Shiny Happy People premiered on June 2, Jim Bob and Michelle shared their thoughts on the documentary while issuing a statement.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format,” the former TLC personalities wrote on their website. “This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

After noting that they believe the claims should be dealt with in a “private setting,” Jim Bob and Michelle said that they “love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.”

“Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose,” the statement concluded.

Beth Hall/AP/Shutterstock

Amid the drama, a source exclusively told In Touch that the docuseries has caused “a huge rift within the family and their religious community.”

“Everyone is saying how damaging it is to the core of their religious beliefs,” the insider explained. “It’s questioning the unorthodox principles Jim Bob and Michelle used to raise their children, as well as their millions of parishioners.”