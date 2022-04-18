Fashionista. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) celebrated Easter in a stunning white jumpsuit and heels. The former Counting On star showed off the stylish outfit in a new photo with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The couple posed in front of a garage with their arms wrapped around each other. Jinger, 28, looked gorgeous in a short-sleeve white jumpsuit, which featured a matching belt to highlight her waist. She pulled the look together with nude high heels. Meanwhile, Jeremy, 34, looked handsome in khaki pants, a button-up shirt and a navy jacket.

Jeremy shared a slow-motion video of the couple celebrating Easter on Instagram on Sunday, April 17. “Happy Easter! He is alive,” he wrote. The former soccer player also revealed their daughter Felicity, 3, took the video. “Photo-that-became-a-slow-motion-video credit: Felicity,” Jeremy concluded in the caption.

The couple tied the knot in 2016. In addition to Felicity, they share daughter Evangeline, 1.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

While Jinger’s parents – Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar – raised their daughters to dress conservatively, the mother of two has become more daring with her fashion choices in recent years. She spoke about her decision to break away from her family’s modesty protocol in an excerpt from her memoir, The Hope We Hold.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” Jinger penned. “Modestly was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens. … [But] my convictions were changing,” she added. The Arkansas native also pointed out that “she never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Back in March 2022, Jinger defied her parents’ rules by wearing pants to her brother Jeremiah’s wedding. The 19 Kids and Counting alum rocked a pair of white dress pants as she posed alongside her sisters Jennifer and Johannah Duggar in a photo that resurfaced on Reddit following the nuptials.

Additionally, Jinger – who has been dubbed the “rebel Duggar” – has been spotted wearing tight skinny jeans in the past.