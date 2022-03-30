Making her own rules! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is known for being the “rebel Duggar” when it comes to her fashion sense, but the mother of two took it to another level by opting to wear pants to her brother Jeremiah’s wedding.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 28, sported a pair of white dress pants as she posed alongside her sisters Jennifer and Johannah Duggar in a photo that recently resurfaced on Reddit.

The newly reunited siblings were all smiles as the last time Jinger was around the entire family was back in April 2021 for the wedding of Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu.

In the comments of the post, Counting On fans also recognized the infamous plaid blazer Jinger splurged on while filming the series on Rodeo Drive. “Got her money’s worth for that blazer!” one user pointed out. “Was this for the actual ceremony as none of them look very dressed up?” A second, meanwhile, wrote, “So im not crazy and that IS the hideous 300$ blazer?”

Jeremiah, 23, who is the tenth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and his bride, Hannah Wissman, 26, tied the knot on March 26, 2022, just five months after revealing their courtship.

Jinger flew to Nebraska alongside her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, to attend the ceremony for her younger brother. One of the first Duggar sisters to opt out of her parents’ strict rules since marrying the former soccer player in 2016, the podcast host has only gotten bolder with her style choices.

In an excerpt from her memoir, The Hope We Hold author explained why she began breaking away from her family’s modesty protocol after dressing very conservatively for most of her life.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” Jinger penned. “Modestly was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens. … [But] my convictions were changing,” she added. The Arkansas native also pointed out that “she never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”