Despite being miles away from family, former Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is still getting treated to a birthday coffee by her sisters Jana Duggar and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar).

“[B-day] coffee from my sistas,” Jinger, who turned 28 on December 21, captioned a photo of herself holding a Starbucks cup on Wednesday, December 29. She also shared the picture in her Instagram Stories, writing, “My sisters know me well. Thanks for the [b-day] coffees.”

Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Based on the printed-out name ticket, the baristas did spell her name correctly with a “J,” and it appears Jinger may have ordered a pumpkin latte.

Jinger, who is in Pennsylvania with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, where they spent Christmas with his family, also spent the day at the mall, where she trusted Jeremy, 34, to pick out clothing for her.

“Love and miss you so much, Jinger!” Jana commented on the post. “Love and miss you too,” the sixth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar responded.

The birthday celebrations come just weeks after news broke that Jana, 31, had been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor for an incident that occurred on September 9. The 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed in a December 14 post on her Instagram Stories that she was babysitting when “one of the children wandered outside alone.” A passerby had spotted the child and called the police. The child was unharmed.

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” Jana wrote. “In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

Jana’s attorney submitted a not guilty plea on her behalf. She has a court date set for January 10, 2022.

The news of the charge against Jana broke just hours after the eldest Duggar, Josh Duggar, was taken into police custody after being convicted of receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography following his April 2021 arrest. According to prosecutors, some of the CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] found on Josh’s devices were of children under the age of 12.

Josh, 33, remains in solitary confinement for “safety reasons” as he awaits his sentencing hearing. The disgraced reality TV star faces up to 20 years and $250,000 in fines for each count.

Jinger issued a scathing statement following Josh’s guilty verdict, calling her brother a “hypocrite.”

“For Josh, we fear for his soul,” she wrote. She ended her statement by noting, “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”