Keeping their distance? Counting On alums Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) seemingly skipped out on celebrating Christmas with their family.

In videos shared by Jana Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar‘s children, their spouses, and numerous grandchildren enjoyed the holiday at the family’s Tontitown, Arkansas, compound. However, it appears that a number of the large clan opted out of the celebration following Josh Duggar‘s guilty verdict in his child pornography trial.

Jinger, 28, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, visited her in-laws in Downington, Pennsylvania. The couple shared photos on their Instagram accounts at Springton Manor Farm, located in Glenmore, Pennsylvania, on Christmas Eve. On Sunday, December 26, Jeremy, 34, shared a photo of Jinger, calling her the “best gift,” and tagged the location as Downington.

Jill, 30, and her husband, Derick Dillard, were also absent from the background of Jana’s videos. As of now, it is unknown how the family celebrated Christmas. However, last year, Jill FaceTimed instead of joining the family in person.

Both Jinger and Jill and their husbands have been outspoken following Josh’s guilty ruling.

Jill Duggar/Instagram

“Today was difficult for our family,” Jill and Derick shared on their blog following the verdict. “Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation.”

The couple noted that “nobody is above the law.” They added, “It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor. Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict. As a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law.”

“After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt. Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions,” the couple continued. “Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, [Anna Duggar (née Keller)], and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”

Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

Jinger and Jeremy shared a statement via Instagram, “We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children. We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself. They’ll question the legitimacy of a Savior whose so-called followers privately delight in the sins they publicly denounce. This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that ‘the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you’ (Romans 2:24). For Josh, we fear for his soul.”

They added, “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice.”

Josh’s wife, Anna, 33, was also absent from the family’s videos. It is unknown where Anna spent the holiday.

Josh, 33, spent Christmas in solitary confinement as he awaits his sentencing hearing after he was found guilty on two charges: one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.