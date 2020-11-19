Will it do the trick? Expectant couple Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) are getting creative while trying to induce her labor with baby No. 2.

The Counting On stars ventured over to Caioti Pizza Cafe in Studio City, California, to pick up a special meal that some believe can kick-start the process.

“We’ve heard rumors of a salad that puts you into labor,” Jeremy, 33, captioned the snap of his wife showing off her baby bump while in front of a wall full of “salad baby” names.

“It has been 28 years of this,” the owner of the L.A. hotspot, Carrie LaDou, previously told Today in 2017. “Pregnant women come in every day. We have between five and 20 a day. They’re past due and they want to get the baby out.” The dressing flavor remains under wraps, but the rest of the “maternity salad” includes romaine lettuce, watercress, walnuts and pasteurized gorgonzola cheese.

“Doctors send their patients here, so do midwives and doulas. Everybody knows us and the salad has become an end-of-pregnancy tradition for most locals,” added the restauranter. Younger star Hilary Duff even gave it a shot!

Jinger, 26, and Jeremy are expecting their second child to arrive any day — or shall we say any minute now. The 19 Kids and Counting star and her husband currently share 2-year-old daughter, Felicity, who is looking forward to having a new sibling.

The TLC personality announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in May. “We are so excited,” Jinger told People in a statement about their growing family. “Felicity is going to have [a little] sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Since then, Jinger has continued to document her motherhood journey a second time around. In September, the proud parent shared an update after getting new sonogram shots of their little angel.

“Prenatal appointments,” Jinger gushed. “Always love getting to see [our] baby girl on an ultrasound and hear her sweet heartbeat. I don’t take these things for granted. God is so kind. Just eight more weeks to go until we get to hold her in our arms. I can’t wait!”

Will baby No. 2 be the next name on the wall? We’ll find out soon!