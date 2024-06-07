Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have listed their Los Angeles home e less than two years after they moved into the property, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The couple is selling the property for $899,999, In Touch confirmed via its listing that went up on Wednesday, June 5. Jinger, 30, and Jeremy, 36, previously purchased the home in August 2022 for $830,000, which In Touch exclusively confirmed in October 2022.

The 1,800-square foot house includes five bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as brown roofing and multiple windows.

It’s not currently clear why the couple is moving and where they plan to relocate, though fans may be surprised by the decision because Jinger and Jeremy have documented their renovation process on social media.

The couple previously uploaded a video on their YouTube channel in October 2023 that showed them working on a renovation project in their backyard. “I know that we have shown you so much of the yard renovations and that entire process of getting concrete poured, putting in the sod,” the mother of two told the viewers at the time. “But it’s finally finished, so check it out.”

Throughout the process, they added striped outdoor furniture, a wooden porch swing and colorful flowers to their backyard.

Jinger and Jeremy – who tied the knot in 2016 – moved to California from Laredo, Texas, in July 2019.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they said about their decision to move when revealing Jeremy was leaving his pastor position at their local church. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

After the couple purchased their current home in 2022, Jinger shared the “big news” with their fans. “So, we are not moving out of California for those of you who think we are and were starting to clap and cheer for us,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. “But we love California, and so, we’re staying in California.”

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagran

The former reality star added that their new house was in a “sweet area,” though said she wasn’t sure if it was their “forever home.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy confidently declared their decision to “stay” in California. “The last three years, we’ve been renting and, so, we decided in an unexpected way — which we were not prepared for — we decided to buy a house. … I see this house as being a place for our little girls to grow up,” he said.