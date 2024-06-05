Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) flaunted her thin figure while wearing skin tight black leggings in a new photo.

“Spring time drop,” Jinger, 30, captioned a carousel post via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, which included a photo of herself in an all-black ensemble while working out. The former reality star flashed a peace sign with her fingers while posing for the selfie, and her toned arms were on full display in a tank top.

In addition to the selfie, the post also included photos of Jinger spending time with her daughters, Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

While Jinger and her siblings were raised by their parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, to dress modestly, the mother of two has embraced her own unique style over the years.

She seemed to change her mind about dressing conservatively after she married Jeremy, 36, in 2016. In their 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold, Jinger said she became more aware of all the “different beliefs and doctrines Christians held” when she and her husband began studying the Bible together.

“I realized that not everyone interpreted different passages of Scripture the way I always had, and I wanted to find out why,” she wrote in the book, adding that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

She added that Michelle, 57, “had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5 (ESV), which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’ and I never really questioned it.’”

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” Jinger recalled about her upbringing.

Another way Jinger has decided to defy her parents’ rules is by giving her daughters a more private upbringing. While Jinger and her siblings were raised in the spotlight on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, she has chosen to let her daughters live out of the spotlight.

However, she did share a rare update about her kids while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories in May.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“I appreciate you guys respecting our wishes to keep their lives private and to not show their faces,” she said in the May 22 post. “That’s something that we really feel strongly about in this season.”

After noting that the girls were “were doing great,” Jinger shared that they are developing distinctive character traits. “Felicity is so much fun, she’s a strong personality but she’s always making us laugh. Life of the party,” the former reality star said in the video clip. “Evie Jo is doing amazing as well. She is super chill. She’s the opposite of Felicity and she loves a few close friends to play with and she’s content with that.”

Jinger concluded the topic by stating she was “really enjoying this season” with her daughters.