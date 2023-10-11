Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, gave fans a look into their backyard renovation process at their Los Angeles home..

Jinger, 29, and Jeremy, 36, uploaded a video of the project on their YouTube channel on Monday, October 9.

“I know that we have shown you so much of the yard renovations and that entire process of getting concrete poured, putting in the sod,” Jinger told the viewers. “But it’s finally finished, so check it out.”

Jeremy then took over to explain that there was decomposed granite in the backyard, though they wanted to replace it with grass so that their daughters Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 2, could play outside.

The Counting On alums also explained they planned to put vines along a wall in the backyard after Jinger called the original setup an “eyesore.”

Once the grass was planted and concrete was poured in a section of the backyard, Jinger showed off her handyman skills by screwing together portions of a new wooden playground. The couple eventually completed building the playground, with Jeremy admitting, “Jinger basically knocked that thing out on her own.”

Jinger and Jeremy continued to work on the backyard by adding new outdoor furniture, which included a striped navy and white cushioned couch, a wooden porch swing and a white table.

The final phase in their renovation was to buy plants to brighten up the backyard. After Jeremy measured the backyard, the family took a trip to a plant nursery to buy flowers and vines. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter also requested they buy roses to put in the front yard, which Jeremy was tasked to find.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2016 – moved from Laredo, Texas, to California in July 2019.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” Jinger and Jeremy said about their move when announcing he was leaving his pastor position at their local church. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

The former TLC stars bought a new house in Los Angeles in August 2022. They purchased the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $830,000, In Touch exclusively confirmed in October of that year.

Courtesy of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo/YouTube

“Guys, we have big news,” Jinger previously told her fans in a YouTube video. “So, we are not moving out of California for those of you who think we are and were starting to clap and cheer for us. But we love California, and so, we’re staying in California.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum said that their new neighborhood was a “sweet area,” though admitted she wasn’t sure if it would be her family’s “forever home.” Despite the uncertainty for their future, she said she was “very excited to be able to stay here in L.A. and see what God has for [their] future.”

“We’re here to stay,” Jeremy added about their decision to stay in California. “The last three years, we’ve been renting and, so, we decided in an unexpected way — which we were not prepared for — we decided to buy a house. … I see this house as being a place for our little girls to grow up.”