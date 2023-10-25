Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo got married in November 2016 after five months of courting. Their wedding aired as part of the Duggar family’s popular TLC show. However, after multiple split rumors, fans have wondered if the pair are still married.

Who Is Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo?

Jeremy is a former professional soccer player currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry studies.

He previously attended and completed seminary school.

After his May 2022 graduation, Jinger celebrated her husband’s accomplishment with a post on Instagram. “Jer graduated from [The Master’s Seminary] with his MDIV, and we couldn’t be more excited,” she wrote. “So proud of you, J.”

While Jeremy is a Pennsylvania native, he and Jinger previously lived in Laredo, Texas where Jeremy worked as a pastor. In July 2019, they moved to Los Angeles.

Do Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Have Kids?

Jeremy and Jinger have two daughters. Their first daughter, Felicity, was born on July 19, 2018. They later welcomed Evangeline Jo on November 22, 2020.

The pair notably do not share photos or videos of their children on social media. In a January interview with People, she said, “One thing we have decided to do is keep our girls out of the public eye,” adding that if either of her girls want to embrace fame one day, “That’s their choice.”

“I just want to give my kids the best life possible, so that will probably look different from what my upbringing did,” she added.

Are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Still Together?

Jinger and Jeremy appear to still be together and thriving. On October 17, 2023, Jeremy shared a photo booth picture on Instagram of the pair smiling together at a wedding. This comes after the pair addressed split rumors earlier in the year.

“I don’t think – we’re not getting divorced,” Jeremy said in an April Q&A session on their YouTube channel.

“Don’t worry, we’re not,” Jinger added.

Jinger then brought up one of the reasons fans speculated about a split: a video in which it appeared she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. In the video, Jinger, who was holding her brother Jedidiah Duggar‘s 11-month-old son, Truett, seemed to not have her wedding ring on.

Jeremy pointed out that the camera “reverses,” which may have caused the mix-up.

The former soccer star then brought up another rumor that Jinger had a “black eye” after a photo was published in which Jinger had a dark spot on her face.

“That’s where it first started, the marriage problems questions,” Jinger said, adding that the mark was just a shadow from the light.