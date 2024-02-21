Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) revealed whether or not she would consider filming another reality TV show more than three years after Counting On was canceled.

While participating in a Q&A with her fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 20, one person asked Jinger, 30, if she would “consider” starring on another show. “I loved so many aspects of the show. The crew became like family and it provided so many opportunities for travel and [to] meet so many sweet people,” she responded.

However, Jinger made it clear that fans shouldn’t hold their breath for her reality TV comeback. “I don’t have any plans to return to TV,” she concluded.

Jinger made her reality TV debut on 17 Kids and Counting in 2008 alongside her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and siblings. The show was later renamed to 18 Kids and Counting and finally 19 Kids and Counting as the Duggar family continued to grow.

After the show was canceled in 2015 amid Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, Jinger and several of her family members went on to star on Counting On from 2015 until 2020.

Despite stepping out of the spotlight, Josh’s problems continued and he was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021. Two months later, TLC announced they would no longer be making new episodes of the show. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

Josh, 35, was found guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The possessing child pornography charge was dropped at a following hearing, and he was sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.

Jinger looked back on learning that Counting On was canceled in her January 2023 memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. The former reality star said that she cried when she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, got a call with the news. “So many emotions poured out of me that day. I felt sad,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“Filming had been a constant in my life since I was around 10 years old. When the show was on break, and the crews didn’t come around for a few months, I missed the energy and excitement of interacting with all the creative people,” the California resident continued. “The producers worked with my family to come up with ideas for episodes. It was fun to think of creative ways to give audiences a glimpse into our day-to-day lives.”

However, Jinger admitted she was “surprised” that the show lasted as long as it did. “In the early years, my family assumed the show would last no more than a season or two. It didn’t seem possible that that many Americans would be interested in a family with our conservative values,” she said. “Yet each year, TLC renewed the show. For most of my life, that wasn’t a burden.”