Jinger Duggar Spotted With Her Family on Walk During Their Visit to L.A.

Jinger Duggar Spotted With Mom, Sisters and Brothers on Walk During Their Visit to L.A.

The gang’s (almost) all here! Jinger Duggar was spotted taking a walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood with some of her famous family members, showing them around during their trip to the West Coast.

Jinger, 28, flaunted her cool California style while wearing a plain black T-shirt tucked into a pair of jeans, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses during their outing on Friday, January 28. She wore her brown hair slicked back in a low ponytail.

It was a family affair, as she was accompanied by husband Jeremy Vuolo, as well as their out-of-town visitors: mom Michelle Duggar, brothers Jason Duggar, James Duggar, sisters Jana Duggar and Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin Forsyth.

Jana, 32, documented her family’s travels from their small town of Tontitown, Arkansas, to the City of Angeles via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 24. She smiled wide in a selfie of the foursome in an airport with the caption, “California bound.”

James, 20, also took to social media to document his big trip to the West Coast. He captured their travel in several video clips in a Reel posted via Instagram on Tuesday, January 25. In the clips, the family members waited for their flight at their gate, boarded the plane, enjoyed their flight, touched down in L.A., retrieved their luggages and arrived to Jinger’s home in a van. The family embraced each other and one of the first things Jinger showed them while giving them a tour of the home she shares with her husband and their daughters is the orange tree in her backyard. “Hate the traveling process, but the reward at the end💯👌🏻,” he captioned the post.

Jason, 21, took to Instagram as well, sharing photos featuring James and Michelle at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport prior to their arrival. “Life is a journey, not a destination,” he captioned the photo set. On Saturday, January 29, he shared a Reel that included photos of the family’s sight-seeing outing in Hollywood, where they toured the Walk of Fame and the TCL Chinese Theatre. “Hollywood for the day!🎥📸,” he wrote in the caption.

While Joy-Anna, 24, and husband Austin, 28, did not share any memories from their trip on social media, they seemed to be enjoying the California sun and precious time spent with their family members.

The Duggar family’s trip to L.A. came just three weeks after Jana pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, In Touch previously reported. She was ordered to pay $880 in fines and fees, after which the case was settled and adjudicated, the Elm Springs district court clerk confirmed to In Touch on January 5.

