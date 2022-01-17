What can’t he fix? Former Counting On star Jason “Jase” Duggar showed off his handyman skills while installing a hat rack — and fans find the video oddly satisfying.

“Hat rack installation,” Jase, 21, captioned a video in which he uses a green laser level and ruler to expertly hang hooks for multiple baseball hats, shared on Monday, January 17.

“That was satisfying to watch,” a follower commented. Another added, “Come transform my closet, please.”

“Yes!!” his sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) wrote on the post.

Of course, this may be par the course for Jase, who is a contractor and owner of Build Master Construction. One of his current projects is helping Jessa, 29, with her and her husband, Ben Seewald‘s fixer-upper.

On January 11, the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared a video, dated June 2021, on YouTube documenting her and Ben’s first steps in renovating their new three-bedroom home. Some of those renovations include gutting the existing bathroom, knocking down walls, raising the floor of the living room to be the same height as the rest of the house and closing off the garage and transforming it into a master bedroom.

Jessa’s house certainly isn’t the former reality TV star’s first rodeo when it comes to renovating houses, either. When Jason was 16, he purchased his first house in 2016, according to Radar Online, with help from his father, Jim Bob Duggar. The outlet reports that Jason flipped the house and sold it in June 2018 for $167,000 — earning himself a $134,000 profit.

In 2020, the handyman sold a farmhouse that he built himself, the Sun reported at the time, for $233,950.

“For several years, I have renovated and sold flip houses, and now as a licensed contractor, I build new homes as well,” Jason’s bio on the family website reads. “Supervising construction from the ground up—excavation, foundation, framing, plumbing, roofing, sheetrock, paint and fixtures—is a challenge that I love.”

“If anyone in the family has a construction-related question or needs help with anything in that sphere, I seem to be the guy they call! Garage conversion? No problem. French doors and a back deck?” it continues. It seems Jessa took him up on his word, as she did have him add French doors to her new home as well as converting her garage. “I’ll bring my tool van and a bro or two, and we’ll knock it out in record time.”