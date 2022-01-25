Jana Duggar was joined by her brothers Jason and James as well as their mother, Michelle Duggar, for a trip to California to visit their sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

“Hate the traveling process, but the reward at the end,” James, 20, captioned a new video via Instagram documenting their flight and reunion with the Vuolos in Los Angeles on Monday, January 24.

Jason, 21, also took to Instagram with photos featuring James and Michelle at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport prior to their arrival, adding the quote, “Life is a journey, not a destination.”

After reuniting with Jinger, 28, and Jeremy, 34, in L.A., Jana and her siblings were seen checking out the couple’s backyard and blooming orange tree in the video shared by James.

The Duggar family trip came months after Jana, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, the Elms Springs district clerk previously confirmed to In Touch. The charge against Jana was filed on September 10, 2021, one day after the incident allegedly took place on September 9.

In January 2022, In Touch confirmed the former reality TV star pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, requiring her to pay $880 in fines and fees, after which the case was settled and adjudicated.

Jana broke her silence on the incident in a December 14 post on her Instagram Stories, pointing out that she was babysitting when “one of the children wandered outside alone” on September 9.

At the time, someone nearby spotted the child and called the police. “It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” Jana wrote. “In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

More recently, the ​amateur home designer shared a cryptic quote about having faith through adversity, indicating she wants to move forward from the ordeal.

“‘You may have a reason to be bitter, but that doesn’t mean you have a right to be bitter. Let God reveal it. Let His grace remove it and let His goodness replace it,'” the quote read. “‘God is the God who heals! Put it all in His hands and let Him heal you! He will refresh you. Allow him to work in your life.'”