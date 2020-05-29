Amid reports Meghan King is contesting her prenup, Jim Edmonds’ rep insists the former baseball player’s legal agreement is “beyond generous.” In a statement to In Touch, he also claims it already covers nearly all expenses related to the couple’s three children, Aspen, Hart and Hayes.

“Jim’s prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld,” a rep for the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said. “Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and agreed to the terms. Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn’t want Jim’s family to think she was trying to take his money. Jim is voluntarily paying Meghan more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines.”

According to his rep, Jim, 49, gives Meghan, 35, “money for a nanny and a housekeeper” as well as paying “almost every single expense related to the children.” Additionally, he’s letting his ex “live in one of his homes” in St. Louis, Missouri and “is paying the mortgage and all the bills for that house” as well as “half the rent on her Los Angeles beach house.” The retired MLB star “provides full financial support for his children.”

The former couple may face off in court, though it’s also possible the matter will be settled privately. In a statement shared with Us Weekly, the mother of three said she is “looking forward to putting this behind [her] amicably,” though she declined to “discuss the private details of [her] divorce.” Previously, the exes handled their custody agreement privately after another legal dispute. A source close to the RHOC alumni told In Touch in November 2019 the parents ended up settling on a 50/50 custody arrangement. Meghan was “not happy” with that outcome, but her ex was “thrilled.”

Since then, both stars have moved on romantically. Jim has been “moving really fast” with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor, and an insider told In Touch they’re “together 24/7” and “serious.” They’re already living together in his St. Louis home after going Instagram official in April. Meghan has also gone public with new boyfriend Christian Schauf and is spending time with him in his home state of Utah whenever her ex has their kids. Both seem happy in their new relationships, and we’re hoping they can continue to keep their relationship civil as they settle their prenup disagreement.