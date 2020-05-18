Heating up! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds is dating entrepreneur Christian Schauf after her split from husband Jim Edmonds, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The Bravo alum and “Life Uncharted” podcast host have been seeing each other “for a few months now and she’s head over heels in love.”

“They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other,” the insider explains about their connection. “Meghan and Christian are now in Utah, where he’s from. She left the kids with Jim in St. Louis.”

Courtesy Christian Schauf/Instagram

With his admirable personality traits and their similar priorities, it looks like these two are an ideal match. “He’s very down to earth,” the source shares. “He’s a nice guy and the perfect catch. Yes, this is still pretty new, but Meghan is very happy.”

It’s been seven months since the TV personality, 35, and her estranged husband, 49, announced they were calling it quits after five years of marriage. Meghan and Jim were initially trying to make their relationship work in the wake of his sexting scandal in June 2019, but ultimately decided it would be best to part ways.

Since then, the ex-center fielder also found new love post-breakup. The former MLB player has been “moving really fast” with his new girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor, another insider exclusively told In Touch. “Jim is obsessed with Kortnie,” they dished. “He says he’s having a great time and he’s finally happy. They have fun together.”

Courtesy of Jim Edmonds/Instagram

“If she can keep Jim happy, well, more power to her. She can have him,” the insider told In Touch about Meghan’s feelings on the romance. “Meghan has come full circle. She’s trying to let go of all the anger. She says she wants to move on with her life, and she wants Jim to do the same.” It finally sounds like she’s been able to do just that.

The athlete likely isn’t too pleased about Meghan’s budding new romance because Christian has been spending a lot of time with her kids, the source notes. However, Jim’s new girlfriend has been hanging out with his children too, so it looks like they’ll both have to adjust to the new normal.