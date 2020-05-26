Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christian Schauf/Instagram

She’s impressed! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds praised her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, after he shared a touching memory to Instagram on Memorial Day.

“I’ll never forget Memorial Day 2009 in Basra, Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard,” the CEO of Uncharted Supply — an emergency survival kit company — began. He added that several soldiers were lost days prior and he and his band at the time, Catchpenny, had to perform. They convinced the “highest-ranking official” into stage diving during the performance allowing “smiles to emerge” from the troops. “Make sure you take at least a moment today and reflect on what today is all about,” he concluded his tale.

“What a beautiful story and tribute,” the 35-year-old mom of three commented on the “Life Uncharted” podcast host’s post on Monday, May 25. “You inspire me.”

Prior to Christian sharing his Memorial Day tribute, Meghan shared some photos from her fun getaway to Park City, Utah, where Christian lives. “Becoming a mountain woman,” she wrote in her Instagram caption on a photo of herself with a stunning mountain range in the background.

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host shared more details from her trip to her Instagram Story. She revealed she went mountain biking and added photos of gorgeous green landscapes “Y’all … nature is HEALING,” she wrote.

In Touch exclusively revealed the blonde beauty and the businessman are officially a couple on May 18. The duo has been seeing each other “for a few months now and she’s head over heels in love,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other,” the source shared of their bond. “Meghan and Christian are now in Utah, where he’s from. She left the kids with Jim [Edmonds] in St. Louis.”

This is Meghan’s first relationship after her split from estranged husband Jim, 49. The exes called it quits in October 2019 and are currently in the process of getting a divorce. They agreed to share 50/50 custody of their children — Aspen, 3, and 23-month-old twins Hayes and Hart — in November 2019.

Courtesy of Christian Schauf/Instagram

While the former reality star has moved on, the former professional athlete has as well with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor. The pair first linked up in January and are “moving really fast,” another source exclusively told In Touch. They were seen documenting their Memorial Day weekend with the kids on Instagram.