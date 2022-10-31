Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3.

Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.

“Is that what I think it is?” the Duggar patriarch asked as Joy-Anna held up a positive pregnancy test.

When she said he’s “going to be a grandpa again,” Joy-Anna admitted she doesn’t know which number grandchild the new baby will be. “Number 30,” Jim Bob confidently answered.

After congratulating Joy-Anna, Jim Bob said, “It’s one-half times the amount of kids now. That’s crazy.”

Beth Hall/AP/Shutterstock

Jim Bob’s comment that he and his wife, Michelle Duggar, have 30 grandkids might surprise fans, as the former reality stars only have publicly acknowledged having 25 grandchildren. According to their family website, they have “twenty-five grandchildren with two on the way due in 2023.”

Their oldest son, Josh Duggar, shares seven kids with his wife, Anna Duggar. Meanwhile, Jill Duggar has three sons, Jessa Duggar has four kids, Joy-Anna has two kids, Jinger Duggar has two daughters, Joseph Duggar has three children, Josiah Duggar has one daughter, John David Duggar has two children and Jedidiah Duggar has one son.

While Joy-Anna is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Austin Forsyth, Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, are currently expecting their first child together.

It’s not clear who the three missing grandkids are, though some fans have speculated that Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar, secretly welcomed a second child. Meanwhile, others believe Jospeh’s wife, Kendra Duggar, has secretly welcomed baby No. 4.

Joy-Anna announced that she’s expecting her third child via Instagram on October 5. ​​“Baby #3 is on the way!” the Counting On alum wrote alongside a photo of her and Austin, 28, holding a sonogram, as well as a family shot with their son, Gideon, and daughter, Evelyn.

The couple shared more details about the pregnancy in a YouTube video that was posted on the same day. In the clip, fans watched Joy-Anna and Austin see the positive pregnancy test for the first time while on vacation in Alaska. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have no. 3,” the former TLC star said as the couple waited for the results. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.”