Like mother, like son! Jill Duggar’s youngest, Samuel Dillard, showed off his flashy new tattoo at the grocery store on Tuesday, July 28. The young Counting On alum seems to be following in his rebel mother’s footsteps, and he looks cute doing it.

Jill, 29, and Sam, 3, headed out for “a little one-on-one time” at the market after a doctor’s appointment, and his “ink” was visible as it peeked out from underneath his shirt sleeve. “My happy shopping buddy,” the mom of two captioned one of her shots. In the other, she showed off a photo of the toddler picking out a watermelon where his body art was on full display.

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

The Duggar daughter has played around with her own impermanent ink in the past, though she decorated her skin with henna rather than temporary tattoos. Just a few days after she debuted her nose piercing in November 2017, she started rocking henna on her hand, too. Fans loved to see her exploring her personal style after leaving the show — and some even encouraged her to make the look legit.

She hasn’t yet committed to getting a real tattoo, something the Duggars seemingly don’t believe in, but Jill has made some other big makeover moves. In addition to wearing pants, shorts and even leather leggings, she also cut off several inches of her hair in December 2019. Though she was “nervous” for such a big change, she couldn’t help proudly flaunting her new ‘do on Instagram and YouTube.

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

In the past, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar cautioned their daughters about cutting their hair. After going through a mini-makeover herself, the mom seemed to regret her new, shorter style. “I want to please my hubby; it’s all about what he likes,” she told Today in 2012. “He says he likes my long, flowing hair!” On 19 Kids and Counting, she continued, “Girls, I just gotta say to you, don’t get any ideas. … Don’t rush to a hair salon and chop off half your hair.”

These days, Jill is clearly forging her own path, especially when it comes to her fashion. It looks like she’s also encouraging her son Sam to do the same.