She may not be allowed to hang out at the Duggar house, but Jill Dillard (née Duggar) can head over to 3130 Clothing to hang out with Amy King (née Duggar) whenever she likes. On Thursday, January 16, the former Counting On star did just that. The two bonded and tried on outfits together just two days after the boutique owner took to Twitter to share her support for Derick Dillard as he continues to expose the Duggars‘ TV show.

“Hey, so I’m here at Amy, my cousin’s shop, 3130,” Jill, 28, told fans on her Instagram Story. She took the opportunity to show off a couple of different outfits as she wandered around before eventually deciding the shirt she liked best was the one that Amy, 33, had on. “OK, I love this one,” she continued after they’d swapped tops. “You literally stole it from me,” the mom of two’s cousin teased.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram; Amy Duggar/Instagram

On Tuesday, January 12, the “rebel” Duggar cousin revealed that she was standing with Derick, 30, as he put TLC and his wife’s family on blast. “You really are shedding some light on some very dark, gray areas!” she tweeted at him. “Keep it up!” The message came as the father of two continues to answer fans’ questions about his family’s time on the show — and his relationship with his in-laws.

“For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show, but, rather, it was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form [of] reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc. … But not any actual pay on top of that,” the former reality star told fans. “We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice [about filming], and that we would be sued if we refused. However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves … against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

The law student claimed that being on the show took his family “to the brink of sanity and could easily have destroyed [their] lives if [they] had continued that trajectory.” Leaving, however, ended “with painful burning of bridges” even though all he wanted was to “protect [his] family.” Now, he and Jill aren’t allowed over at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s house without their express permission. Though they claim there are “no hard feelings,” there are no doubts that their relationship is more complicated. “It’s just harder now,” Derick told fans.