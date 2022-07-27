Baby No. 3! See the Cutest Photos of Jill and Derick Dillard’s Son Freddy

Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard welcomed their third child together, a son, on July 7, 2022.

“Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” the couple announced via a blog post on their family website titled, “The Newest Member Of Our Family Has Just Arrived!”

The newest addition – who was originally scheduled to be delivered via C-section in late July – weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches long at birth.

Since the arrival of the little one, the family can’t seem to get enough of sweet Freddy. “We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy,” Jill captioned her July 2022 carousel post on Instagram.

The TLC alum went on to describe the religious meaning behind their newborn’s name. “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” they shared.

“The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick,’” the Arkansas native wrote. “Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front.”

“We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding ‘Fre’ to the beginning of Derick’s name,” they added.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2014, welcomed their first child, son Israel David, in April 2015 before adding another little one, son Samuel Scott, in July 2017. They opened up about suffering a devastating miscarriage before welcoming their rainbow baby, Freddy.

“They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born,” they shared via their family blog in October 2021, describing sharing the news with their older boys. “However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

Just days ahead of baby No. 3’s arrival, the happy family celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower attended by friends and family hosted by cousin Amy King (née Duggar).

Amy gave fans a peek inside the festivities by sharing photos from the celebration via Instagram saying, “It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill!! You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star went on to share photos of various plant-themed decorations and food to fit the “Grow Baby Grow” theme. Guests enjoyed cookies painted with green and white frosting, as well as cupcakes that looked like plants. The host also decked out her home with balloons, while those in attendance kept busy by growing their own plants.

Scroll down to see all of baby Freddy’s cutest photos so far!