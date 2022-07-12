Jill’s Boys! See the Sweetest Photos of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s Sons

Boy mom! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard have embraced being the parents of sons.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first child, a son named Israel, shortly after in 2015. Then in 2017, Jill gave birth to their second son, Samuel.

The former Counting On stars suffered a devastating miscarriage, which they spoke about on the Dillard Family blog in October 2021. “They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born,” they shared, describing sharing the news with their boys. “However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

Months later, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child. “We’ve been keeping a little secret!” Jill wrote in her pregnancy announcement via their family blog on February 27. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alums became parents of three on July 7 when they welcomed their third son, Frederick “Freddy” Michael Dillard. “He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 p.m. weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” they announced via their blog.

The pair also revealed that their son’s name has a special meaning. “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” the couple wrote.

Both Jill and Derick regularly feature their sons on social media and have gushed about parenthood.

In April 2022, the mother of three paid tribute to her eldest son with a sweet Instagram post. After admitting she couldn’t believe her son had turned 7 years old, she gave fans insight into how the family celebrated his birthday. “He’s been spoiled with presents from family and was so excited to get his very own basketball + some favorite snacks & more!” she wrote at the time.

Jill’s other Instagram photos capture her and her sons participating in everyday activities, including reading and playing together.

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of Jill and Derick’s sons.